Security guards will be paid more while working fewer overtime hours each month in future.

Their basic pay will go up by around $300 between 2019 and 2021. After that, they will get an annual increment of at least 3 per cent for three years, under recommendations accepted by the Government.

All security guards will also be limited to 72 overtime hours a month. Surveys had found that they often cite excessive working hours as a reason for leaving the industry.

The measures are a bid to draw younger Singaporeans to the sector, and will benefit more than 34,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents who are security guards.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 24, 2017, with the headline 'Better pay, hours for security guards from 2019'.
