Better pay, hours for security guards from 2019

Security guards will be paid more while working fewer overtime hours each month in future.

Their basic pay will go up by around $300 between 2019 and 2021. After that, they will get an annual increment of at least 3 per cent for three years, under recommendations accepted by the Government.

All security guards will also be limited to 72 overtime hours a month. Surveys had found that they often cite excessive working hours as a reason for leaving the industry.

The measures are a bid to draw younger Singaporeans to the sector, and will benefit more than 34,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents who are security guards.

