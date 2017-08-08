All three missing siblings found, say police

SINGAPORE- A 14-year-old boy, who went missing with two siblings, has been found, said the police on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Md Tajuddin Roslan is the eldest sibling to his brother Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan, nine, and his sister, Nabila Natasya Roslan, 13.

The two younger siblings were located by the police on Monday (Aug 7). The trio were last seen at Block 121, Bukit Merah Lane 1. It is unclear where they were found.

Earlier on Monday (Aug 7), the police had appealed for information on the whereabouts of the siblings who were last seen on Saturday at noon before going missing.

Md Tajuddin was last seen wearing a grey coloured jacket and black jeans. His sister had been wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans while the youngest sibling, Syahrul Ezlan, had been wearing blue coloured shorts and a blue coloured Queenstown Camp shirt.