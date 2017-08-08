All three missing siblings found, say police

(Clockwise from top, left) Siblings Md Tajuddin Roslan, Nabila Natasya Roslan and Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan went missing at Block 121, Bukit Merah Lane 1, at noon two days ago.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Published
55 min ago
lsixuan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE- A 14-year-old boy, who went missing with two siblings, has been found, said the police on Tuesday (Aug 8).

Md Tajuddin Roslan is the eldest sibling to his brother Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan, nine, and his sister, Nabila Natasya Roslan, 13.

The two younger siblings were located by the police on Monday (Aug 7). The trio were last seen at Block 121, Bukit Merah Lane 1. It is unclear where they were found.

Earlier on Monday (Aug 7), the police had appealed for information on the whereabouts of the siblings who were last seen on Saturday at noon before going missing.

Md Tajuddin was last seen wearing a grey coloured jacket and black jeans. His sister had been wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans while the youngest sibling, Syahrul Ezlan, had been wearing blue coloured shorts and a blue coloured Queenstown Camp shirt.

