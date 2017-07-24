Acres sets up barriers to stop wild boars entering Tuas terminal

SINGAPORE - A "peaceful" solution not involving any trapping or culling has been put in place to stop wild boars entering the bus interchange in Tuas.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said in a Facebook Live video on Sunday (July 23) that close to 200 metal barriers had been set up along the perimeter of the terminal that fringes the forested areas.

"For the past two days representatives from the bus terminal have told us that wild boars have not been seen entering the bus terminal... we will continue to monitor the situation at night," an Acres spokesman added.

The metal barriers were put up in response to a viral video last month, which showed more than 15 of the animals loitering on the road as well as trotting around in front of the canteen.

In collaboration with SBS Transit, "two or three volunteers" from Acres set up the barriers rented to them at no cost by T.K.H, a rental company.

Lauding it as a "creative or unorthodox manner in which we can coexist with wild animals", the spokesman said it was a matter of "a lot of thinking and how (Acres) can get many different entities together to solve the problem".