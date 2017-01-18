A brush with retired art teacher's solo show

Madam Sharon Chow, a housewife in her 40s, looking at oil paintings at an exhibition by artist and retired art teacher Tan Choo Kai yesterday evening. Tapestry Of Nature, Mr Tan's latest solo exhibition, features 99 oil paintings and was launched yesterday in conjunction with Nanyang Girls' High School's 100th anniversary. The exhibition will run at the Ngee Ann Cultural Centre Exhibition Hall at the Teochew Building in Tank Road until Saturday, from 11am to 7pm. Partial proceeds will go to Nanyang Girls' High, where Mr Tan taught art between 1971 and 1997.