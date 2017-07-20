3 taken to hospital after accident involving one bus and at least 4 motorcycles

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after several motorcycles were involved in an accident with a bus in Pasir Panjang on Thursday (July 20) morning.

The accident occurred around 11am at Pasir Panjang Road, near the Labrador Outdoor Adventure Centre.

The Straits Times understands that at least four motorcycles were involved.

Pictures and videos posted on citizen journalism site Stomp show one motorcycle pinned under the front of an SBS Transit bus.

A photo posted on Facebook shows two other motorcycles parked by the road, and several men sitting on the grass.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it was alerted around 11am to an accident involving a bus and a few motorcycles along Pasir Panjang Road.

"SCDF dispatched three ambulances and took three people to the National University Hospital," said the spokesman.

ST has contacted the police and SBS Transit for more information.