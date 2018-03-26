3 men to be charged for abuse of SCDF paramedics in separate cases

SINGAPORE - Three men will be charged in court in three separate cases of abuse against paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the police said in a statement on Monday (March 26).

In the first case on July 31, 2016, a 47-year-old man swung his arm and hit an SCDF paramedic on her neck in a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

The man faces the charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of her duty.

The second incident occurred at a taxi stand at Clarke Quay on Sept 30 last year.

A 31-year-old man kicked an SCDF paramedic on his right thigh. He will be charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The third case occurred on Dec 18 last year, when a 50-year-old man used abusive words against an SCDF paramedic. He also pushed him in a hotel room in Wishart Road.

He will be charged with using abusive language against a public servant, as well as for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Anyone convicted of using abusive language against a public servant faces a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty is punishable with a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the three penalties.

For using criminal force against a public servant in the discharge of his duty, offenders can be jailed for up to four years and/or fined.

The police said in their statement that they, along with the SCDF, have "zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties".

"The police will not hesitate to take action agaisnt those who blatantly disregard the law."