2 men arrested for molesting women at Sentosa, Chinese Garden on Christmas Day

SINGAPORE - Two men have been arrested for separate cases of molestation committed on Christmas Day - one at Sentosa and the other at Chinese Garden.

In the first case, two women made police reports at 9pm on Monday (Dec 25) saying they were molested.

The women, aged 33 and 38, were allegedly molested at Sentosa's Palawan Beach.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested that day.

In the second case, a 31-year-old woman made a report also at 9pm, saying she had been molested at the walkway at Chinese Garden MRT Station.

A 30-year-old suspect was later arrested.

Both suspects will be charged in court with the offence of outrage of modesty.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of the three penalties.

There were 1,168 outrage of modesty cases reported between January and September this year, the police said in October.

This was a 19.9 per cent increase from the same period last year.