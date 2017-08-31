11 train stations will no longer accept cash-top ups at counters from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Starting on Friday (Sept 1), passenger service centres at 11 train stations will no longer accept cash top-ups.

The move, announced three weeks ago (Aug 11), is part of the transition towards a cashless public transport system by 2020.

The stations are Admiralty, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Buona Vista, Farrer Park, HarbourFront, Hougang, Lakeside, Pasir Ris, Serangoon and Yew Tee.

Service agents have been stationed at these places for the past two weeks ago to guide commuters in doing cash top-ups of their ez-link cards at the ticketing machines.

Cash top-ups can still be made at the general ticketing machines in the stations and at nearby convenience stores.

From next year, passenger service centres at all train stations will no longer do cash top-ups for commuters.

By 2020, all ticketing machines at MRT stations will accept only cashless top-ups such as Nets, and debit and credit cards, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and TransitLink earlier this month.