LKY School associate dean Donald Low resigns, citing 'internal issue'

SINGAPORE - Academic Donald Low has resigned from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), The Straits Times has learnt.

The associate professor cited an "internal issue" with the school for his departure when contacted, but declined to elaborate further.

He will leave the school on April 30, about six years after joining it in 2012. He is currently its associate dean for research and executive education.

Prof Low told The Straits Times on Tuesday (April 3) his resignation was "not something (the school was) planning to announce".

He added that he has not decided on his next steps.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, an LKYSPP spokesman said the school has accepted Prof Low's resignation, and thanked him for his contributions.

Prof Low's resignation comes about three months after former LKYSPP dean Kishore Mahbubani stepped down on Dec 31, 2017.

Before he became an academic, Prof Low worked in the public service for 15 years in various roles, including director of fiscal policy at the Finance Ministry and director of the Strategic Policy Office at the Public Service Division.

At the school, his research interests include inequality and social spending, as well as governance and politics.

His works, such as the 2014 book titled Hard Choices: Challenging the Singapore Consensus, have raised questions about aspects of governance, and called for a radical rethinking of the country's policies and institutions.

Prof Low was in the spotlight last year, when Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam rebuked him for misrepresenting his views in an article on Mediacorp news site Today.

In the April 24 article last year headlined "Penalties for crime must reflect public opinion: Shanmugam", the minister said criminal penalties should reflect public opinion, but added that public opinion cannot be the sole or decisive factor in proposing laws.

Commenting on this in a Facebook post, Prof Low said "making laws on the basis of public opinion is populism by another name" - drawing sharp rebuke from Mr Shanmugam. Prof Low later apologised.

The academic also weighed in on this year's Budget, writing a commentary to highlight that among other issues, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget speech did not articulate a social policy vision or new social compact that would persuade most Singaporeans to accept a tax increase.

He added that the new social compact must go beyond targeting help at the needy and that the social protection system has to benefit everyone, with middle-income Singaporeans in particular having to feel that they are intended beneficiaries of the system as well.