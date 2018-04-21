Clean, affordable energy a challenge for S'pore

Singapore fully supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, but achieving the goal of affordable and clean energy will be a challenge because it does not produce green energy alternatives, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday.

Even then, Singapore is among the 20 most carbon-efficient countries in the world.

It is also committed to addressing climate change, which has a tremendous impact on the country's sustainable development efforts, he added when addressing a meeting of 53 Commonwealth heads of government.

Among measures that Singapore has taken is switching to natural gas and introducing a carbon tax that would kick in from next year without exemption.

Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, Singapore has also pledged to reduce emissions intensity - the pollution caused for each dollar of gross domestic product - by 36 per cent from the levels measured in 2005.

But governments need to work together to deal with climate change, Mr Lee said.

To this end, Singapore has helped to train almost 12,000 officials from developing countries in this area, among other initiatives.

Mr Lee said Singapore and eight Commonwealth countries have undertaken to do a voluntary national review of their progress at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development this year.

Its aim is to share their experiences in preparing to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, he added, saying: "Singapore is committed to do our part in helping our Commonwealth friends pursue the Sustainable Development Goals in accordance with their needs and circumstances."