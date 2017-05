Runners stand next to the sculpture 'Fat House' (2003) by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen in the Garden of the Upper Belvedere castle in Vienna, Austria on May 4, 2017. The exhibition 'Erwin Wurm - Performative Sculptures' will be on display in the nearby 21er Haus Museum of Contemporary Art from 2 June to 10 September. Wurm's work will be shown in the Austrian Pavilion of the Art Biennale 2017 in Venice, Italy.

PHOTO: AFP