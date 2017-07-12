Room with a view not a flight of fancy

Spending a night at the airport is not something most travellers would be keen on.

But what if it is a chic apartment with a panoramic view of planes taking off and landing?

Vacation rental marketplace HomeAway has created a holiday apartment out of a disused flight control tower at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The 35 sq m room, which also has a kitchenette, is located next to two of the major runways at Arlanda, one of two airports in the Swedish capital.

"It feels great to be able to offer international guests the opportunity to experience this hidden secret at Stockholm Arlanda. At the same time, we see this as an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer here at Scandinavia's fastest-growing airport," Stockholm Arlanda's airport director Kjell-Ake Westin told CNN.

The room's cool-grey colour palette with pops of blue was designed by Swedish multimedia artist Cilla Ramnek.

The renovation is part of an ongoing competition where five lucky winners from Europe will get a chance to experience staying in the apartment. The contest is open till the end of this month.