Kite-fliers having a whale of a time

Whales, giant jellyfish, squids and turtles took to the air last weekend along Malvarrosa beach in the Spanish city of Valencia during the Festival Internacional del Viento, or the International Festival of Wind.

In its 20th year, the annual celebration of kites saw participants from all over the world displaying spectacular kites of all shapes, sizes and hues.

Valencia's wide beach was a perfect backdrop for the colourful creations, and also provided enough room for some kite pilots to lead their kites in elaborate aerial dances.

Visitors to the event enjoyed plenty of other activities as well, including contests and workshops.