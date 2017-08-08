In Pictures: The spirit of the nation, beyond politics and parade
The pride of the nation is often depicted in images of political events and the brilliant display of talent and teamwork during the National Day Parade.
Not withstanding the importance of these elements in nation-building, the spirit of the nation is best seen through the everyday struggles and joys of its people.
We celebrate this spirit in our quest to develop a better society.
Pictures curated by Jagjit Kaur & Zarinah Mohamed. Photographs can be purchased from the Information Resource Centre, tel: 63195726, 63195508
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.