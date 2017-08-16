In Pictures: Endangered reptiles come out to play at RepTopia showcase
RepTopia, an exhibit at the Singapore Zoo that opened on Wednesday (Aug 16), houses more than 60 of the world's most threatened reptiles, from frogs to snakes to lizards, with almost a third of the creatures appearing in Singapore for the first time
