In Pictures: Endangered reptiles come out to play at RepTopia showcase

RepTopia, an exhibit at the Singapore Zoo that opened on Wednesday (Aug 16), houses more than 60 of the world's most threatened reptiles, from frogs to snakes to lizards, with almost a third of the creatures appearing in Singapore for the first time

The brightly coloured panther chameleon is found in the eastern and northern parts of Madagascar.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The golden poison frog harbours enough poison to kill 10 grown men.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The venomous Gaboon viper is found in the rainforests and savannas of Africa. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko, found in Madagascar, eats mainly insects.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The Roti Island snake-necked turtle is an endangered species originating from Rote Island in Indonesia.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The regal horned lizard, native to the deserts of Arizona, the United States, and western Mexico, can burst the blood vessels near its eyeballs to trigger a spray of blood.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The reticulated python, native to South-east Asia, is the most common type of snake found in Singapore, feeding on rats and other small animals.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The electric blue gecko from Tanzania is critically endangered. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The veiled chameleon, whose eyes can swivel nearly 180 degrees, is a species of chameleon native to the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The emerald tree monitor, known for its unusual colouration ranging from shades of green to turquoise, can be found in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
The Parson’s chameleon is a large chameleon species found in Madagascar.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
Caiman lizards are found in South America, in Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Brazil.PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
