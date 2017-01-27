In Pictures: Chile wildfires

A massive forest fire, the worst in Chile's recent history, has swept across the central and southern regions of the country, destroying homes, cattle and decimating vineyards. Prolonged draught and hot, dry temperatures have created these incendiary conditions.

Burnt grapes are seen at a vineyard during a forest fire in the town of Cauquenes in the Maule region, Chile, on Jan 24, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
View of the town of Santa Olga, which was destroyed by a forest fire, 330 km south of Santiago, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
View of the town of Santa Olga, which was destroyed by a forest fire, 330 km south of Santiago, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters taking a break while trying to extinguish wildfires that are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Men wearing face masks during a forest fire in Constitucion, on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters working to put out a forest fire in Constitucion, on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters working to put out a forest fire in Constitucion, on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People loading household goods into their vehicle while they prepare to evacuate the area as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravaged wide swaths of the country's central-south regions, in Santa Olga, Chile on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looking at a forest fire in the coastal resort of Llico, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
People working to ward off a wildfire at the coastal resort of Llico, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at the coastal resort of Llico, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A man carrying a stove while walking through the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People walking amid the remains of their burnt down houses after a forest fire in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A man riding a quad through a path amid the remains of buildings burnt down by a forest fire in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Two women crying amid the remains of their burnt down house after a forest fire in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
The 747 SuperTanker discharges water on a forest fire located in Huala, Maule Region, on Jan 25, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A man trying to extinguish a forest fire in El Maule, on Jan 25, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
People leaving San Ramon in a car taking their horse by the reins after a forest fire in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A woman and children looking at the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga, on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
