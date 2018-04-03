Families heading for Koh Samui in April can take a cycling tour

(THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A three-day "Pan Yok Khrua Tour Koh Samui Talui Koh Taen" family cycling trip will be held during April 6 to 8, 2018, offering a chance for families to have healthy fun together amid the beautiful islands of the Gulf of Thailand.

The trip is open for 400 Thai and foreign family cyclists with a registration fee of 600 baht (S$25) each, inclusive of a brand shirt and six meals. The fee does not cover accommodation, but space for camping tents is available free of charge on Koh Taen.

Ms Nongyao Jirundorn, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Koh Samui Office, said: “Samui can be seen for the first time and on repeat visits in different ways. Cycling offers the chance to discover unique Thai local experiences and the "Thainess" of the locals, while embracing an inclusive tourism approach which Tourism Authority of Thailand is focusing more on with the Open To The New Shades marketing concept.”

Coming under the long established Amazing Thailand brand, Open To The New Shades encourages tourists to discover Thailand again and again, each time from a new perspective.

“This Pan Yok Khrua Tour Koh Samui Talui Koh Taen trip is, as its namesake, to encourage the entire family to enjoy cycling together or Pan Yok Khrua while exploring the beautiful scenery and key attractions of Koh Samui and Koh Taen,” added Ms Nongyao.

The three-day programme will begin with participant registration and shirt collection at Na Thon Pier on Koh Samui from 4 to 7pm on April 6. On April 7, registration will continue from 7 to 9am, followed by a welcome speech by Ms Nongyao, after which the bicycle caravan will set off along Provincial Highway 4169 and 4174 to It-viset Pier at Na Sai Bay.

From here, the group will travel by ferry to nearby Koh Taen for the event’s opening ceremony and CSR activities.

Hosted by Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and the Chumphon Provincial Office of Natural Resources and the Environment, this will see participants helping release marine life (saltwater clams, turtles and fish) into the sea and cleaning up the mangrove forest area at the Tan Marina Bay Resort and Restaurant.

The day’s programme also includes time for cycling and sightseeing through Koh Taen’s picturesque scenery and dinner along with folk songs, storytelling and a lucky draw. Participants can choose whether to stay a night on Koh Taen or return to Ko Samui for their night’s rest.

On April 8, the programme features more cycling and sightseeing - this time along Koh Samui’s scenic route, with stops at key attractions including Guan Yu Shrine, White Jade Buddha image at Wat Samret, Wat Phra Chedi Laem So, Khao Le and Bang Kao Beaches.