Style News: Sulwhasoo's festive exclusives and limited-edition compacts

SULWHASOO'S FESTIVE EXCLUSIVES AND LIMITED-EDITION COMPACTS

Luxury South Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo's exclusive holiday sets are now available.

There are five sets to choose from: Hand Cream Duo Set ($69), Mask Trio Set ($69), Herbal Soap Holiday Set ($88), First Care Activating Mask Set ($138) and First Care Activating Serum EX Set ($155).

And to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Sulwhasoo's ShineClassic Makeup, an annual limitededition collection, the brand's offering this year is a powder compact inspired by the Jinjunang, a silk pouch decorated with pearls carried by Korean royalty.

Choose between the 2017 ShineClassic Powder Compact (main photo), a fine powder compact that gives skin a clear finish, and the 2017 ShineClassic Multi Powder Compact (both $188), a blush and highlighter set.

The ShineClassic and festive collections are available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters.

NEW LIPSTICK FROM RIHANNA'S COSMETICS BRAND

Fenty Beauty, pop star Rihanna's cosmetics line, is launching a new matte red lipstick that is designed to last for 12 hours.

Called Stunna Lip Paint (below), the shade of red was hand-picked by the singer and is said to suit every skin tone. Because of its intense pigment, the liquid lipstick needs to be shaken before use.

Stunna Lip Paint ($36) will be available online at sephora.sg from Sunday at noon and at Sephora outlets from Monday.

LUMINE OPENS IN SINGAPORE

Japanese fashion mall Lumine will open its first store outside of Japan on Saturday. The 10,000 sq ft space at Clarke Quay Central will carry 19 new Japanese brands, including Tomorrowland, Spick & Span, Lily Brown and Mila Owen.

It will also have its own cafe serving its signature fruit smoothie parfaits, with art pieces by Japanese artists on display.

On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will get a 20 per cent discount on wearable fashion items while eyewear brand Zoff will offer a 30 per cent discount with a minimum purchase of $300.

The cafe will also be serving one-for-one mango parfaits on Saturday and one-for-one banana parfaits on Sunday.

Lumine is at 02-20, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street.

BEAUTY GIFTS FOR THE PAPER BUNNY CUSTOMERS

Stationery and lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny has collaborated with beauty brand Fresh Beauty to give customers Fresh Rose toners with any in-store purchase and Rose Masks with a minimum spending of $60 in-store, while stocks last.

It is the perfect time to get your hands on The Paper Bunny's 2017 Holiday Collection that is filled with greeting cards and gift tags, as well as its Fall Winter collection of desk planners and notepads. Prices range from $5.90 for a greeting card to $13.90 for a desk planner.

Pop-up events will take place on Dec 9 and 10 at consumer trade show Public Garden, Suntec City Convention Hall 403, and on Dec 16 at Crate & Barrel Festive Market (Orchard Gateway and Ion Orchard outlets).

Products are also available online at www.thepaperbunny.com.