Tokyo chains Maple Mania, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory to open here

If you have a weakness for Japanese goodies, get ready for some snacking as two popular brands from Tokyo are setting up shop in Singapore.

The Maple Mania, established in 2013, opens tomorrow at B3-K2 Ion Orchard. It is known for its maple butter cookies made with maple sugar (from $13.50) as well as its maple baumkuchen ($29.90) with a caramelised top and rich maple financiers (from $16.80).

Come Nov 11, the second brand, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory with its iconic cow logo, opens at B1-73 Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Set up in 2011, it is famous for its range of cheese cookies - salt and camembert (from $12.80); honey and gorgonzola (from $14); and porcini and gouda ($14).

Milk cheese cake ($29.50) is also available, along with strawberry milk roll ($24) - made with a smooth milk cream which combines white chocolate and Hokkaido condensed milk with strawberry cream made with Amaou strawberries from Fukuoka and housemade strawberry jam.

In addition to selling these delicious snacks, the outlet also has soft-serve ice cream under its Cow Cow Ice brand. Expect cheese soft serve ($4), made with gouda and Hokkaido cream cheese, cream and fresh milk; milk soft serve with Hokkaido milk and cream ($4); or a mix of both flavours ($4.50).

Add $1 for a freshly made vintage cheddar cheese cone. You can also have a sundae option ($8.50) with a slice of milk cheesecake and a piece of the salt and camembert cookie.

During this festive season, The Maple Mania will sell the cookies from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory too.

The Maple Mania and Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory are sister brands of LeTAO, which was brought in last year to Ion Orchard by Mr Alvin Ng, 34, founder of milkshake brand Once Upon A Milkshake and The Rosti Farm, both located at Waterway Point in Punggol.

LeTAO, from Otaru City in Hokkaido, is well-known for its double fromage - a two-layered cheesecake.

Mr Ng says: "It has always been in our plans to introduce both brands organically and we feel the market in Singapore is ready. Singaporeans love maple syrup, but there is a lack of good maple-based products. As for Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory, the cookies are a convenient snack and a great gift too."

•The Maple Mania (www.themaplemaniasg.com) opens tomorrow at B3-K2 Ion Orchard, open: 10am to 10pm daily; and Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory (www.tokyomilkcheesesg.com) opens on Nov 11 at B1-73 Raffles City Shopping Centre, open: 11am to 9.30pm daily.