How to make red jaggery sugar

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: A SUGAR FACTORY IN SINGAPORE

ST Food visited Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory in Senoko last week for a peek into the making of rock sugar and red jaggery sugar at Singapore's oldest and only sugar manufacturer.

The family business was founded in 1947 and is now run by the third generation.

The factory opened its doors to the public for one-off tours last weekend as part of the Singapore Heritage Festival, which runs till April 22.

Singapore's oldest sugar manufacturer: http://str.sg/chengsugar

#ICYMI ALTERNATIVE DURIAN DISHES

Durian season is upon us. Aside from eating the flesh straight off the seed, try these alternative ways to savour this fruit.

ST Food has put together a guide featuring eight innovative and newfangled durian dishes which range from durian steamboat to durian pizza.

Alternative ways to consume durian: http://str.sg/oqDc

RECIPES TO TRY

Try a recipe for beef rendang, made from scratch with a spice paste and freshly squeezed coconut milk.

Ms Hedy Khoo, who shared the recipe in The New Paper last week, braises the beef in a slow-cooker. She also has a recipe for chicken rendang, which can also be found on ST Food.

Beef rendang recipe: http://str.sg/opkt

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes.

Check out the social media section to keep abreast of what ST's food writers and other gourmands are eating. You can also follow our food writers on Instagram and Twitter.

Use the handy search tool located at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

Follow ST Food on Instagram and on Facebook @straitstimesfood. Tag and mention us in all your food posts. Be sure to use the hashtags #STFoodTrending and #Straits TimesFood too. Happy eating.

• Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan