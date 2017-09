A conglomerate controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev and his family is selling a US$400-million (S$544-million) portfolio of assets, including Russia's only completed building designed by architect Zaha Hadid, Reuters reported.

Dominion Tower (above), an office block in south-east Moscow designed by Hadid, was valued at 2.2 billion roubles (S$51 million).

The Iraqi-British architect, who won worldwide acclaim for her futuristic designs, died of a heart attack aged 65 last year.