Cheap & Good: Satisfying Thai fix at Soi 47 in Toa Payoh

Thai food never gets stale for me. Fresh chilli, lime and lemongrass are some of my favourite Asian flavour combinations. So I was excited when I found out that a new Thai eatery had opened in Toa Payoh earlier this year. Its proximity to the office makes it all the more appealing.

I finally checked it out for dinner last week.

It is aptly named Soi 47, after its Block 47 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 location. Side dishes and appetisers start at $3.80 a serving, while soups - enough for three to four people if you have other dishes - range from $5.50 to $6.80.

You can have a sumptuous spread for about $15 a person. But if you are after a simple plate of stir-fried basil pork with rice topped with a fried egg, that, too, can be had for $5 at this air-conditioned eatery.

It had run out of mango salad on the night I went, so I settled for green papaya salad ($3.80) or som tum, which was decent.

You can opt for clear or creamy tom yum soup. My clear version with prawns ($6.80) was spicy, fragrant and flavourful. If you want it less spicy, tell the staff you need the kitchen to go easy on the chilli padi.

SOI 47

01-130 Block 47 Toa Payoh Lorong 6; tel: 6266-4747, e-mail soi47@kii.sg or go to www.facebook.com/soi47thaifood; open: noon to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10pm (Wednesdays to Mondays), closed on Tuesdays Rating: 3/5 stars

The real winner here is the claypot tang hoon with prawns or seafood ($10). The tang hoon, which had been fried with plenty of garlic, ginger and coriander, was aromatic and delicious. It also soaked up the flavour of the prawns well.

For larger groups, order the steamed seabass with Thai lime sauce or fried seabass with Thai chilli sauce. At $19 for a whole fish, the fish dishes are good value for money.

It also offers pad thai and pad see ew or fried kway teow (from $5.50), and rice dishes (from $5) such as olive rice and belachan fried rice, which have good wok hei.

