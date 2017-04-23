Open For Business: One Night Only, Two Hands and Taki Kyoto Grill & Sake

Texan chicken-fried steak
Texan chicken-fried steakPHOTO: ONE NIGHT ONLY
ONE NIGHT ONLY

Helmed by the same group behind popular salad shop, The Daily Cut, One Night Only serves American diner food.

With offerings such as a Southern buttermilk fried chicken ($16.50), and the Texan chicken-fried steak ($21), One Night Only is definitely not for the health conscious.

Other American classic diner food available here include the No-Frills Cheeseburger ($13.50) and the New England Lobster Roll ($30). There is also a Build Your Own Breakfast option that is served all day, with options such as corned beef hash ($4.50), classic buttermilk pancakes ($9) and smashed avocado ($3).

Where: 397 River Valley Road

Open: Noon to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays), closed on Mondays

Info: Call 6235-1248 or go to www.onenightonly.sg


Black pepper steak rice PHOTO: TWO HANDS

TWO HANDS

French fusion stall Two Hands has set up shop in a food court that sells mainly hawker fare.

The stall does French dishes with a local twist, so diners can look forward to dishes such as Foie Gras Skewers, that comes with grilled mushrooms and rice cakes ($7.90 a piece). There is also a Pork Belly skewer ($1.80 a piece), which is glazed with a garlic yakiniku sauce and served with shiitake mushrooms.

Other dishes available here include Japanese curry chicken spaghetti ($11.90), black miso salmon rice bowl ($16.90)and black pepper steak rice ($16.90).

Where: Holland Village Food Court, 33 Lorong Liput

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 1am (weekdays), 11.30am to 1am (weekends)

Info: Call 6909-2350 or go to www.twohands.sg


Hassun PHOTO: TAKI KYOTO
GRILL & SAKE

TAKI KYOTO GRILL & SAKE

Taki Kyoto Grill & Sake is the latest addition to Japan Food Town in Wisma Atria, an enclave of Japanese food outlets. It serves Kyoto-style grilled cuisine and uses ingredients air-flown from Japan.

There are set meals and a la carte menus available here.

For starters, try Hassun ($20), which is a tray of assorted seasonal appetisers. Signature mains include Wagyu Hobayaki ($24), a grilled wagyu beef steak with miso, and the Kamo Kuwayaki ($21), sauteed foie gras and duck.

As for set meals, the most elaborate is the 10-course Kyo meal ($105), which includes grilled wagyu beef steak, grilled unagi mini don and grilled yellowtail with yuzu flavour.

On weekdays, there is also a six-course set meal called Hana ($29), which includes grilled salmon, and yakitori grilled chicken and leeks.

Where: Level 4 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road

Open: 11.30am to 11pm (weekdays), 11am to 11pm (weekends)

Info: Call 6262-3465, or go to www.japanfoodtown.sg

Cara Wong

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 23, 2017, with the headline 'Open For Business'. Print Edition | Subscribe
