Open For Business

Novotel Singapore at Stevens' Food Exchange is an all-day dining buffet restaurant featuring a fusion of Asian and European cuisine.

Diners can look forward to signature highlights such as rotational roast meats (beef, lamb or pork), 18-hour slow-cooked beef cheeks, European cheese and cold cuts, fresh seafood on ice, pasta and risotto, Hokkien mee, as well as a foie gras live station for Sunday brunches.

Weekday ($42++ a person) and Saturday ($52++) lunch is served from noon to 2.30pm, while Sunday Champagne Brunch ($128++) is available between noon and 3pm. For dinner (6 to 10pm), the weekday (Mondays to Thursdays) price is $58++, while the weekend (Fridays to Sundays) price is $68++.

A la carte options are also available, with highlights such as Giant Wagyu Beef Burger ($26++), Grilled Salmon ($25++), Slow-cooked Beef Cheek ($32++) and Roasted Tomato Soup ($10++).

As part of its opening promotion, Food Exchange has also launched an Oyster Buffet Dinner from Fridays to Sundays (6 to 10pm, until the end of May) at $68++ a person, where the oyster bar will also have seafood on ice and a variety of international cuisines.

Where: Level 2 Novotel Singapore on Stevens, 28 Stevens Road Open: Noon to 2.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), noon to 3pm (Sunday champagne brunch), 6 to 10pm daily Info: Call 6491-6100, e-mail H9543@accor.com or go to facebook.com/Novotel SingaporeStevens

Bali casual dining bar and restaurant Rumours Bar & Grill is now in Singapore, having opened recently at Holland Village.

Having won numerous awards in Bali, Rumours aims to make its mark on the local food and beverage scene with its all-week live-band performances and live DJ sets on weekends, and a menu by award-winning chef Noor Azman.

The menu boasts pasta dishes ($8.80+ to $13.80+; prices are subject to 10 per cent service charge; GST will apply from April 1), sharing platters ($29.80+ to $89.80+), grilled specialities ($12.80+ to $38.80+) and Singapore's favourite bar snacks ($7.80+ to $11.80+).

One signature dish is the 1.2kg Australian Black Angus Fiorentina Bistecca ($89.80+), a sharing platter comprising a prime cut of 200 days grain-fed beef cooked sous vide-style and grilled, and served with sauteed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Other sharing platters include Whole Grilled Baked Red Snapper Fish ($38.80+), 1kg Oriental BBQ Pork Ribs ($41.80+) and Mixed Grilled Platter, comprising tenderloin, lamb and chicken served with fat chips and roasted vegetables ($39.8+).

Another signature dish is Rumours Grilled Cheese Burger ($12.80+), comprising a housemade patty grilled to perfection, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and crispy Old Dutch cheese and served with fat chips.

Grilled specialities include 300gm M6 Ribeye Wagyu ($38.80+), 250gm Rack of Lamb ($29.80+), Pan-Grilled Chicken Breast ($14.8+) and Grilled Whole Lobster Thermidor ($28.8+).

During happy hour (5 to 8pm daily), every purchase of a Rumours Tower or a Heineken Tower comes with a free bar snack. Customers can enjoy two hours of free-flow drinks ($35+) with the Liquid Buffet promotion (8pm to midnight daily).

Where: 24A Lorong Mambong, Holland Village Open: 5pm to 1am daily Info: Call 6463-5053, e-mail info@rumours.com.sg or go to www.rumours.com.sg or www.facebook.com/rumourssg

Austria's leading bakery, Guschlbauer, has set up its first South-east Asian store in Singapore at Waterway Point in Punggol.

The brand has nearly 100 years of history - it was started in 1919 as a manufacturer of bakery products. It prides itself on quality and reliability and uses only premium Austrian ingredients.

It has three other franchises in Toronto, Seoul and Hong Kong. The Hong Kong outlet reportedly has the highest sales turnover for bakery chains.

Guschlbauer's signature offerings include the Quarter Cheese Bun and Devil Cheese Bun. The latter is so popular that it is a must-try for Singapore travellers to Hong Kong.

The Waterway Point outlet sells the cheese buns, toast and the Kissling (a cross between a croissant and a doughnut).

The cheese buns ($5.80 nett each) come in original, chocolate, matcha and tiramisu flavours. Toast choices are Original Toast ($3.50), Cheese Toast ($4.80) and Whole Wheat Toast ($5.60).

The Butter & Garlic Kissling ($8.80) and the Cheese Bun Original are the hot sellers, says the bakery.

Where: 01-K16 Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central Open: 10am to 10pm daily Info: E-mail info@guschlbauer.com.sg or go to facebook.com/GuschlbauerSG

