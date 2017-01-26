Korean chef Alex Kang puts healthy spin on Korean food for Asian Masters food series

Korean cuisine gets a healthy twist with Park Hyatt Busan's event sous chef Alex Kang.

The 34-year-old chef - who uses seasonal produce in his dishes - is in town for the first time to cook at Grand Hyatt Singapore's Mezza9 restaurant until Nov 17.

While diners may be familiar with dishes such as beef bulgogi and Korean soft tofu soup - both of which are part of two lunch sets - Kang also introduces other dishes such as cod marinated with chilli paste ($38) and served with Korean chive salad and yuzu dressing.

For dessert, he features an o mija sherbet ($16), which is a schisandra berry (commonly used as a herb in Traditional Chinese Medicine) sherbet with Asian pear, for dessert.

Other main courses available include kalbi gui ($38), which is grilled marinated beef short rib, farmed pine mushrooms, and Korean chive salad; and haemultang ($22), which is Korean hot seafood soup with assorted seafood.

Kang says: "I grew up eating healthy and fresh home-cooked food, which has inspired many of my recipes. I notice that in Singapore, you stir-fry your vegetables with lots of oil. I use very little or no oil at all."

This event is part of gastronomic food series Asian Masters, which is organised by Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary Sphere Exhibits and event partner Poulose Associates, and presented by OCBC Bank.

This article was first published on Nov 5, 2013.