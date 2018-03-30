Durian season! 8 alternative ways to consume the king of fruits

Thanks to the current hot weather, durian lovers are experiencing a fruit windfall this season.

The Straits Times reported that prices have fallen by as much as 40 per cent. Popular varieties of durians, like the Mao Shan Wang, are now going for $12 to $20 per kg, a drastic reduction from the highs of more than $40 last year.

Purists will insist that the only way to enjoy durians is in its unadulterated form.

But if you want to experiment, here are some other ways you can have the fruit.

1. What: Durian Fried Rice



Where: Escape Restaurant & Lounge, One Farrer Hotel & Spa, 1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

Open: 24 hours

Telephone: 6705-7828

Combining two things that Singaporeans like - fried rice and durians - proved fruitful for Escape Restaurant & Lounge. The Durian Fried Rice is a hit, with D24 durians fried along with mixed seafood, scallops and green peas.

The best part? Since the restaurant is open 24 hours, anytime you get a craving, you can head right over.

2. What: King Durian Steamboat



Where: Charcoal Thai, located at Nex (23 Serangoon Central, #B1-30/31, Singapore 556083); and 321 Clementi Ave 3, #02-08, Singapore 129905;

Open: 11am to 10.30pm

Telephone: 6288-6260 (Nex), and 6250-9298 (Clementi)

Here’s another dish that combines things that Singaporeans love. This time, it is steamboat with durians. Yes you get chunks of durian in your steamboat broth.

The King Durian Steamboat by Charcoal Thai has gotten people very curious. The verdict is the sweetness of the fruit enhances the soup.

3. What: Crispy King of Durian with Maple Syrup



Where: Majestic Restaurant, 5 Straits View, #04-01 Marina One, The Heart (East Tower), Singapore 018935

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.45pm to 10pm

Telephone: 6250-1988

This much loved dessert contains Mao Shan Wang durian. The fruit is blended with milk and then frozen for an ice cream-like texture. This is then wrapped in rice paper, coated with batter and deep-fried.

The result is a rich treat to crown a delicious meal.

4. What: D24 Coffee Glaze



Where: The Deli, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Open: 9am to 9pm

Telephone: 6730-1786

Goodwood Park Hotel’s durian items are legendary and most durian lovers would have tasted at least one dish from them. So the hotel makes it a point to come up with something new when its annual Durian Fiesta returns.

For its 35th anniversary, it is offering the D24 Coffee Glaze cake. So if you can’t skip the coffee, and you must have durians, this is the best combination for you. Pure D24 pulp alternates with a coffee sponge layer, so you get a mouthful of durian with each bite.

5. What: Pandan Chiffon cake with Durian



Where: The Peranakan, 442 Orchard Road, Level 2 Claymore Connect, Singapore 238879

Open: 11am to 10pm

Telephone: 6262-4428

This is basically a chiffon pandan cake with a creamy layer of durian spread over it. And to make it even more special, The Peranakan drizzles gula melaka over the whole confection, before coating it with coconut shavings.

6. What: King Cat of the Mountain



Where: Cat & The Fiddle, 6 Eu Tong Sen St, #01-41 The Central @ Clarke Quay, Singapore 059817

Open: 11am to 10pm

Telephone: 6287-0077

Cat & The Fiddle’s choice of durian to highlight is the Mao Shan Wang. The durian comes in two forms: A sponge cake and a durian-studded cream cheese.

7. What: Deep-fried Durian Ice Cream with Mango Sago



Where: Taste Paradise, 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #04-07, Singapore 238801

Open: 11am to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm (weekdays); 11am to 4.30pm, 6pm to 11pm (weekends)

Telephone: 6509-9660

Besides eating it in its original form, the most common alternative seems to be eating durian as an ice cream. The version at Taste Paradise is homemade, and encased within a crispy tempura crust, with mango sago and strawberry bits dusted over it.

8. What: Black Charcoal Mao Shan Wang Durian



Where: Mao Shan Wang Cafe, 49 Temple Street, Singapore 058594

Open: 11am to 10.30pm (Monday to Wednesday), 11am to 11pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Telephone: 6221-2338

This is a must-visit for durian fans - a cafe that serves nothing but durian inspired food. There is durian coffee, durian nuggets, and durian fries. But the star seems to be the Black Charcoal Mao Shan Wang Durian, which is a pizza style creation with a charcoal base crust topped with durian puree and cheese.

