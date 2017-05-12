8 places for lobster rolls in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Lobster rolls have been gaining popularity on restaurant menus in Singapore.

The American dish, which is said to have roots in New England, comprises chunks of lobster meat tossed in a light dressing, which usually includes mayonnaise, served in a bun.

Restaurants here have made their versions more luxe by using buttery brioche in place of common hot dog-style buns, as well as adding other ingredients such as herbs and truffle.

In some versions, the buns come warm, toasted and buttered.

Here are eight places where you can go for a taste of this classic that has now become a staple on restaurant menus here.

1. THE NAKED FINN AND NEKKID BAR



PHOTO: THE NAKED FINN



Located at Gillman Barracks, The Naked Finn and its sister bar Nekkid, which is located about 20m from the restaurant, both serve a made-to-order lobster roll.

The lobster is finished on the grill before it is tossed in a choice of mayonnaise or creme fraiche, and a splash of lemon juice. Go with the creme fraiche if you prefer something is little more subtle and less rich.

Depending what's in season, the restaurant and bar will either use American lobster (Homarus americanus) - $35, or European lobster (Homarus gammarus) - $42.

Where: The Naked Finn - Block 39 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks; Nekkid - Block 41 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks.

Open: The Naked Finn serves the lobster roll at lunch time only, noon to 3pm (last order 2.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays); lobster rolls are available at Nekkid all the time - 5 to 11pm (Tuesday to Thursdays), 5pm to 2am (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Info:Call 6694 0807 (The Naked Finn) and 6694-0940 (Nekkid). Call after 11am. Reservations can also be made online. Go to http://www.nakedfinn.com/ and http://www.nekkidbar.com/

2. LUKE'S OYSTER BAR & CHOP HOUSE



BT FILE PHOTO



Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House, which opened in 2011, was one of the first restaurants to make lobster rolls trendy again.

It opened a second outlet at The Heeren in 2014.

Its lobster rolls, which cost $45 each, are available only at lunch time.

The buns are served warm and filled with a cool lobster filling with a hint of lemon.

Where: Two outlets - 22 Gemmill Lane; and The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road, 03-02 (located within Robinsons Department Store).

Open: Lobster rolls are available at lunch time only. Gemmill Lane - noon to 3pm (Mondays to Wednesdays), noon to 5pm (Thursdays to Saturdays); The Heeren - noon to 5pm, daily.

Info: Call 6221-4468 (Gemmill Lane) and 6733-4813 (The Heeren). Go to http://lukes.com.sg/

3. D'GOOD CAFE



PHOTO: D'GOOD CAFE



D'Good Cafe at Ngee Ann City has a reasonably priced D’Lobster Roll ($22). Pieces of succulent lobster come encased in a toasted roll.

Where: d’Good Cafe, B1-56 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6694-1411 or e-mail whatsbrewing@dgoodcafe.com. Go to https://www.dgoodcafe.com/

4. THE CLIFFORD PIER



PHOTO: THE CLIFFORD PIER / THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL



The expansive, high-ceiling restaurant, located in the lobby of The Fullerton Bay Hotel, specialises in heritage Singapore food as well as Western delights. It serves a good lobster roll ($33) for both lunch and dinner.

Here, lobster is poached in butter, and tossed in a light mayonnaise dressing. It comes in a brioche bun and a side of truffle fries.

Where: The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, lobby level

Open: noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm (weekdays); 11am to 2pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm (weekends).

Info: Call 6877-8911 or go to https://www.fullertonhotels.com/the-fullerton-bay-hotel/the-clifford-pie...

5. DANCING CRAB



PHOTO: DANCING CRAB



The Lousiana-style seafood restaurant, which specialises in pots of seafood with spicy Cajun sauce, also serves lobster rolls.

Here, you get two lobster rolls for $29.90.

Where: Four outlets - The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Road, 01-20/21; VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 03-10; Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, 07-14/15; and One North - 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, 01-29 JTC LaunchPad

Open: The Grandstand - 5 to 10.30pm (weekdays) and 11am to 3pm, 5 to 10.30pm (weekends); VivoCity and Orchard Central - 11am to 3pm, 5 to 10pm, daily; One North - 11am to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: Call 6466-3303 (The Grandstand); 6222-7377 (VivoCity); 6509 1878 (Orchard Central); 6255 3720 (One North). Go to http://www.dancingcrab.com.sg/

6. THE MARKET GRILL



PHOTO: THE MARKET GRILL



The Market Grill in Telok Ayer Street serves grilled meats, delicious burgers and a range of lobster items, including a lobster roll ($48). Juicy chunks of lobster are tossed in a herb-mayonnaise sauce and served in a warm brioche bun.

Where: 208 Telok Ayer Street

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays.

Info: Call 6221-3323 or e-mail info@themarketgrill.com.sg. Go to http://www.themarketgrill.com.sg/

7. PINCE & PINTS



PHOTO: PINCE & PINTS



This Duxton Road restaurant specialises in lobster dishes.

It has its signature lobster roll ($58), a chill lobster roll with fried mantou ($58), and a luxe version with truffle butter ($68).

Where: 32 & 33 Duxton Road

Open: noon to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 11pm (weekdays), noon to 11pm (weekends)

Info: Call 6225-7558 or e-mail reservations@pinceandpints.com. Go to http://pinceandpints.com/

8. ONE NIGHT ONLY



PHOTO: ONE NIGHT ONLY



The American diner, located at the corner of River Valley and Hoot Kiam Roads, opened earlier this year. It serves a New England Lobster Roll ($30).

Where: 397 River Valley Road

Open: noon to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays), closed on Mondays

Info: Call 6235-1248 or go to www.onenightonly.sg