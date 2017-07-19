Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: Homecoming

2. (-) War For The Planet Of The Apes

3. (-) Wu Kong

4. (3) Despicable Me 3

5. (2) Transformers: The Last Knight

6. (-) Wish Upon

7. (4) Wonder Woman

8. (-) The Villainess

9. (10) In This Corner Of The World

10. (6) Bad Genius

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) War For The Planet Of The Apes

2. (1) Spider-Man: Homecoming

3. (2) Despicable Me 3

4. (3) Baby Driver

5. (8) The Big Sick

6. (4) Wonder Woman

7. (-) Wish Upon

8. (6) Cars 3

9. (5) Transformers: The Last Knight

10. (7) The House

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

