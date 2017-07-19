Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: Homecoming
2. (-) War For The Planet Of The Apes
3. (-) Wu Kong
4. (3) Despicable Me 3
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
5. (2) Transformers: The Last Knight
6. (-) Wish Upon
7. (4) Wonder Woman
8. (-) The Villainess
9. (10) In This Corner Of The World
10. (6) Bad Genius
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) War For The Planet Of The Apes
2. (1) Spider-Man: Homecoming
3. (2) Despicable Me 3
4. (3) Baby Driver
5. (8) The Big Sick
6. (4) Wonder Woman
7. (-) Wish Upon
8. (6) Cars 3
9. (5) Transformers: The Last Knight
10. (7) The House
•Information from boxofficemojo.com