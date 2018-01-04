Song Hye Kyo to be succeeded by 18-year-old as face of Laneige

K-drama superstar Song Hye Kyo, 36, will be succeeded by rising star Kim You Jung, 18, as the face of cosmetics brand Laneige.

Song announced the end of her 10-year working relationship with the brand by South Korea's biggest cosmetics company, Amorepacific, on Instagram at the start of the year, Apple Daily said. She said she would start a "new journey" with Sulwhasoo, another of Amorepacific's brands.

Kim is a former child actress (The Moon Embracing The Sun, Love In The Moonlight). She will be a new brand ambassador for Laneige, alongside actress Lee Sung Kyoung, 27.