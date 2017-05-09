Sheamus promises hard-hitting WWE show at Singapore Indoor Stadium

He may play a brash and bold wrestler on television but WWE superstar Sheamus could not be more different from his screen persona.

Humble and down to earth, Sheamus (real name Stephen Farrelly), 39, will be part of the WWE roster that will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 28.

Last year, the Dublin native played evil henchman Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows, his first major movie role.

"It was a lot of fun. I got to work with a lot of great people like Gary Anthony Williams (who played Bebop) and Stephen Amell (who played Casey Jones). Everyone was absolutely awesome," said Sheamus over the telephone from London recently.

Inside the ring, he is now one-half of a tag team with "Swiss Superman" Cesaro, a transition he found it difficult to adjust to initially.

"I've always been a singles competitor. In the beginning, I wasn't too happy about it and thought it was for a short while since RAW General Manager Mick Foley put us together. Obviously, (Cesaro and I) have become best friends. We get along so well. He's also one of the hardest hitting opponents I've had as well."

With Cesaro hailing from Lucerne, Switzerland, both wrestlers share a European connection. "Along with Rusev who's from Bulgaria and Drew Galloway who's Scottish, We definitely share a close bond," he said.

Sheamus's hard-hitting style has won him many fans in and out of the ring.

"I just play myself. Whatever I'm feeling, I just go out there and perform as Sheamus. Sheamus has a temper. Sheamus can be grumpy. I'm just a fighter," said Sheamus who has won just about every accolade there is to win in WWE.

The four-time former WWE champion is a former King of the Ring winner, Royal Rumble winner, Money In The Bank winner and Slammy award winner.

However, there is still one championship that eludes him - the Intercontinental championship.

"The only thing I haven't won is the Intercontinental Championship. Now that it's back on WWE Raw, I would love to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and Raw Tag Team titles at the same time," he said.

So, what can fans in Singapore expect to see at the Singapore Indoor Stadium come June 28?

"Expect two of the hardest, strongest men in a tag team. Real men in the ring and knocking everyone out,' he promised.

Now those are fighting words.