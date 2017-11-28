Seth Meyers to host Golden Globes in January

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Late night talk show host Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globe movie and television awards ceremony in January, organisers said on Monday.

It will be the first Golden Globes hosting gig for Myers, 43, whose Late Night With Seth Meyers airs on NBC.

The ceremony, an informal and boozy dinner attended by hundreds of A-list stars, is one of the biggest in the Hollywood awards season that culminates with the Oscars in March.

The 2018 ceremony will take place on Jan 7 in Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards, said.

Mr Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said Meyers "will be taking a closer look at this year's best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence and mischievous humour".

Meyers began his television career on satirical sketch show Saturday Night Live in 2001 and was a cast member for 13 seasons, serving as head writer for nine seasons.

As Golden Globes host, he follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Fallon, British comedian Ricky Gervais and comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.