Rose McGowan in new documentary

PASADENA (California) • Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan (left), whose accusations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein helped spur a reckoning on sexual abuse and harassment, will star in a documentary series, Citizen Rose, that is scheduled to premiere on E! later this month.

"It is a time of reckoning and the reset button," she said at a Television Critics Association media event on Tuesday.

The cable network promised that the series would be an unfettered look into McGowan's life. Filming began in September, the month before the publication of The New York Times story that disclosed her settlement agreement with Weinstein, whom she had accused of sexual assault.

Mr Jonathan Murray, the chairman of Bunim/Murray, the production company behind reality shows such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, said: "As it all blew up this fall, we've been filming." He added that the show would also incorporate footage that McGowan had recorded over the past three years.

Since the Weinstein story broke, McGowan, who is also an executive producer of the series, has became one of the biggest social media voices advocating for women who said they were victims of sexual harassment and abuse. Along the way, her online fan base, known as the #RoseArmy, has increased.

E! has faced mixed results with topical programming. I Am Cait, its documentary series about former decathlete Caitlyn Jenner and her new life as a transgender woman, went off the air after two sluggish seasons.

Mariah's World, the series about singer Mariah Carey - filmed during her world tour and as she prepared for what was supposed to be her wedding with businessman James Packer - started strong before its ratings collapsed.

Although some stars who have participated in reality shows have been reluctant to call them that, McGowan said she was not above the genre. "I'm down with calling this reality because this is mine."

NYTIMES