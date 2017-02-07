Pakistani fans upset by ban on Bollywood film starring Mahira Khan

(DAWN / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - After a week of 'will it? won't it', it's been revealed that Mahira Khan's Raees will not release in Pakistan.

Sources from the censor board told Images that Raees has been banned because "the content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, [while also] portraying Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists."

The news neither went down well with Raees fans nor the film's director Rahul Dholakia. Since the ban was announced, Twitter became a battleground of sorts, some for the ban and some against. Here are some of the best reactions.

The first one to lose his cool was Rahul Dholakia:

Ex-censor board member Fakhr-e-Alam unfortunately got all the hate:

All those sending me harsh tweets for banning #Raees Pls kindly note I resigned as chairman censor board in June 2016. So stop tagging me. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 6, 2017

This explains why one anchor Amir (ahem) Liaquat (ahem) runs scot-free:

Official "We have banned Raees to make sure there is no hate speech"

Extremist "Err..Doe that mean.."

Official "No, no, you guys are good" — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) February 6, 2017

Psst. You didn't hear it from us.

Some were more concerned about Mahira's reaction to the ban.

Our sentiments are quite fragile. Movies must not break them!

So #Raees couldn't make it to Pakistani cinemas- bcs Muslims "never commit crimes" and in the movie criminals are Muslims. Haha. I'm dead 💀 — Nazrana Yousufzai (@NazranaYusufzai) February 6, 2017

A moment of silence for all delusional fans of Shah Rukh Khan.

Payback in the afterlife. Someone's gonna get a hurt real bad:

Round up the politicians, we've got quite a few 'tax chors' who need to be banned too:

One Indian is so upset he's asked Mahira to move to India...

@TheMahiraKhan @HassaanKahn I'm Indian bt feeling so angry at raees ban in Pakistan 😡 how nd why do u live in that country. 😡😡😡come to india — ania Singh (@aniaasingh) February 6, 2017

Umm, no.

Slow clap for the censor board.

one of the best decision of pakistan censor board not to release #Raees ek pakistani ki movie ko ban kar diya pak ne. — rebel (@rebel1857) February 6, 2017

Clearly we're getting a little carried away with this...