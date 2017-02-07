Pakistani fans upset by ban on Bollywood film starring Mahira Khan

(DAWN / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - After a week of 'will it? won't it', it's been revealed that Mahira Khan's Raees will not release in Pakistan.
Sources from the censor board told Images that Raees has been banned because "the content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, [while also] portraying Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists."
The news neither went down well with Raees fans nor the film's director Rahul Dholakia. Since the ban was announced, Twitter became a battleground of sorts, some for the ban and some against. Here are some of the best reactions.
The first one to lose his cool was Rahul Dholakia:
Ex-censor board member Fakhr-e-Alam unfortunately got all the hate:
This explains why one anchor Amir (ahem) Liaquat (ahem) runs scot-free:
Psst. You didn't hear it from us.
Some were more concerned about Mahira's reaction to the ban.
Our sentiments are quite fragile. Movies must not break them!
A moment of silence for all delusional fans of Shah Rukh Khan.
Payback in the afterlife. Someone's gonna get a hurt real bad:
Round up the politicians, we've got quite a few 'tax chors' who need to be banned too:
One Indian is so upset he's asked Mahira to move to India...
Umm, no.
Slow clap for the censor board.
Clearly we're getting a little carried away with this...