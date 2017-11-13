Page accuses Ratner of harassment

NEW YORK• Brett Ratner, in the centre of a sexual-harassment storm, is also being hit in the pocket. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has reportedly refused to commit to a sequel if he is involved.

Ratner, accused of sexual harassment by several women, hit the jackpot when his production company co-financed the hit in a deal with Warner Bros. It earned more than US$400 million (S$544 million).

Various media reports said Gadot wants Warner to buy out his stake.

More bad press continues to dog Ratner, with Ellen Page becoming the latest actress to share her story of sexual abuse over the weekend.

Page, 30, known for films including Juno and Inception, detailed in a Facebook post what Ratner allegedly said at a cast event for the 2006 movie X-Men: The Last Stand.

She said he suggested that another woman should have sex with Page "to make her realise she's gay". Page was then 18 and had not yet come out as a lesbian. She did so only in 2014.

Page said that when Ratner made his comment, she looked down at her feet. "I felt violated when this happened," she added, noting that no one spoke up in her defence.

Another actor, Anna Paquin, 35, later tweeted that she was there when the comment was made.

"I stand with you," she added, tagging Page. "If you can't think of the glaringly obvious reason I remained silent," she said in a subsequent post, "then perhaps you've forgotten that I've been in this victim-grooming industry since before I hit puberty."

Page also recalled being touched or assaulted by at least two other men when she was 16 and added that she regretted working with director Woody Allen, who has also been accused of abuse.

NYTIMES