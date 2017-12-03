Neil Young offers free access to his songs

NEW YORK (AFP) - Neil Young opened an online archive of his half-century career over the weekend even as the rock legend charged ahead on a politically loaded new album.

In a project whose breadth has no parallels among musicians of his level of fame, he made all his albums available for streaming alongside the lyrics, artwork and videos.

The archive includes around 10 unreleased albums although most are not yet fully uploaded.

Young wrote that he had spent years designing the site, which will be free through June 30, after which he will charge a "very modest" fee.

The project marks the latest turn in the 72-year-old rocker's turbulent relationship with online music.

Young for around a year took all his music down from Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming sites, complaining that the sound quality was subpar.

For his online archive, he said he had worked with Singaporean firm OraStream to develop the finest possible audio.

The archive goes back to 1963 and ends with his new album called The Visitor.