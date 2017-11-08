Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (4) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

2. (-) Likey - Twice (Korean)

3. (-) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

4. (2) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

5. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

6. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Zia

7. (5) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. (8) How Long - Charlie Puth

9. (9) New Rules - Dua Lipa

10. (1) Gorgeous - Taylor Swift

•For the week ending Nov 2 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (8) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

4. (4) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA

5. (3) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Zia

6. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

7. (6) How Long - Charlie Puth

8. (7) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (-) Stargazing - Kygo and Justin Jesso

10. (9) Silence - Marshmello and Khalid

•For the week ending Nov 7

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

2. (2) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

3. (3) 1-800-273-8255 - Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

4. (4) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (7) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

7. (20) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

8. (6) Mi Gente - J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce

9. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

10. (18) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

•For the week of Nov 11

HIT FM

1. (12) Excluding - Eason Chan

2. (17) Loneliness Syndrome - Koala Liu

3. (3) Think Of You - Bii

4. (18) Idol - Vanessa Kim

5. (-) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun

6. (2) Our Love - Lion

7. (8) The Lakeside Of Yearning - FS (Fuying & Sam)

8. (-) Dumbfounded - Ling Kai

9. (7) Give Me A Chance - Anson Hu

10. (13) Let Me Go - Cosmos People

•For the week ending Oct 29

