Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

2. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

3. (3) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

4. (5) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

5. (4) Attention - Charlie Puth

6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. (7) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (19) Actor - Joker Xue

10. (11) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

•For the week ending July 6 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

3. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth

4. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (4) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

6. (8) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

7. (7) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

8. (6) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan

9. (10) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

10. (-) Feels - Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

•For the week ending July 11

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

3. (4) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (11) Believer - Imagine Dragons

7. (6) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

8. (8) Congratulations - Post Malone featuring Quavo

9. (7) Mask Off - Future

10. (9) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

•For the week ending July 8

HIT FM

1. (2) Journey Home - Li Jianqing

2. (3) Leave All Worries To Tomorrow - Mr. Miss

3. (20) Tinnitus - Bibi Zhou

4. (4) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng

5. (5) Spring Breeze Ten Miles - Li Jian

6. (9) Behind The Light - Jam Hsiao

7. (15) Don't Ask - J. Sheon

8. (19) Rush To The Dead Summer - Hu Xia

9. (-) Keep Walking - A-lin

10. (7) Right One To Love - Min Chen

•For the week ending July 2