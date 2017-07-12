Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
2. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
3. (3) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
4. (5) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
5. (4) Attention - Charlie Puth
6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. (7) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (19) Actor - Joker Xue
10. (11) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
•For the week ending July 6 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
3. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth
4. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
5. (4) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
6. (8) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
7. (7) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
8. (6) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan
9. (10) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
10. (-) Feels - Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
•For the week ending July 11
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
3. (4) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (11) Believer - Imagine Dragons
7. (6) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
8. (8) Congratulations - Post Malone featuring Quavo
9. (7) Mask Off - Future
10. (9) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
•For the week ending July 8
HIT FM
1. (2) Journey Home - Li Jianqing
2. (3) Leave All Worries To Tomorrow - Mr. Miss
3. (20) Tinnitus - Bibi Zhou
4. (4) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng
5. (5) Spring Breeze Ten Miles - Li Jian
6. (9) Behind The Light - Jam Hsiao
7. (15) Don't Ask - J. Sheon
8. (19) Rush To The Dead Summer - Hu Xia
9. (-) Keep Walking - A-lin
10. (7) Right One To Love - Min Chen
•For the week ending July 2