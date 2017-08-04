More than 150 Marilyn Monroe photographs up for auction

LOS ANGELES - The photos were shot weeks before Marilyn Monroe died in 1962.

Now, more than 150 photos from that shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine are up for auction.

Other memorabilia such as an eighth-grade class photo and posters from her films Some Like It Hot (1959) and The Seven Year Itch (1955) are also available.

Meanwhile, a dress she wore while singing Happy Birthday to United States President John F. Kennedy in 1962 has gone on display in San Francisco.

It was bought by Ripley's Believe It Or Not! company for US$4.8 million (S$6.5 million) in November.