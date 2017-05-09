Minaj pays for fans' tuition

Beyonce made headlines recently with her offer of four scholarships.

Now, Nicki Minaj has become another class act, paying more than US$30,000 (S$42,000) for needy American students.

It started around midnight last Saturday when the singer, 34, was tweeting about a different subject - a contest to join her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

When a fan suggested it would be more meaningful for the rap superstar to pay for someone's tuition bills, she took up the request, Billboard magazine said.

"Show me straight As that I can verify w/ ur school and I'll pay it," she tweeted.

After a request for US$3,000 to fund three classes, the rapper responded: "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"

The Guardian reported that this opened up a stream of requests for help.

Minaj had one condition.

She asked applicants to submit proof of their grades - which had to be straight As - and financial need by Twitter direct message.

After agreeing to take care of more than 30 bills, ranging from US$500 to US$1,800, she signed off, but not before announcing that she would repeat the giveaways in a "month or two".

And just in case she or her advisers might have pulled off a publicity stunt, TMZ website checked and noted that at least one person had already received US$500 from the rapper.

The kind act will certainly help upgrade Minaj's image, NME website noted.

Recently, her video for No Frauds had drawn brickbats for being insensitive because some scenes were shot on Westminster Bridge in London. A terrorist attack on the bridge in March killed five people and injured dozens.