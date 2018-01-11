Mark Wahlberg paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams for All The Money In The World reshoot

Los Angeles (AFP, WP) - Hollywood is voicing its outrage at reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams to reshoot the kidnap drama All The Money In The World.

After allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey came to light, director Ridley Scott replaced the embattled actor with Christopher Plummer, and got the cast back together again to reshoot pivotal scenes.

But it turns out Williams, billed as the lead actress, got paid way less than Wahlberg, a supporting actor. On Tuesday, USA Today reported some exact figures: Williams earned US$80 per diem, adding up to less than US$1,000, and less than 1 percent of the US$1.5 million Wahlberg earned. According to the outlet, Wahlberg's team negotiated the reshoot fee.

Reps for the movie studio Sony, the actors and the agency that represents both, William Morris Endeavor, did not comment.

Scott had previously told USA Today that the actors did the reshoots "for nothing", and that he also didn't get paid.

Williams had also said she offered to be "wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort".

The pay gap generated plenty of emotion, including among celebrities. Williams "has been in the industry for 20" years, actress Jessica Chastain tweeted. "She deserves more than 1 percent of her male co-star's salary."

"This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost," director Judd Apatow tweeted. "This is how this business works."

Actress Mia Farrow said the disparity was "outrageously unfair", adding that she was "never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received".

In August, Forbes magazine named Wahlberg the world's highest paid actor in 2017, earning an estimated US$68 million. Emma Stone, the highest paid actress, took home an estimated US$26 million.

Williams attended Sunday's Golden Globes with Tarana Burke, the activist behind "Me Too". They were among many who wore black to highlight sexual misconduct and promote gender parity.