Malaysian Avengers trailer spoof goes viral, gets response from Infinity War directors

KUALA LUMPUR - A parody of the Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War trailer by a group of Malaysian students has gone viral and has drawn a response from the film's directors.

The two-minute-long video recreates each scene in the trailer with low-budget props, often with hilarious results. According to Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times, engineering student Aiman Sany Mohd Ikhsan and his schoolmates made the video as part of an English class assignment.

It has been viewed 3.18 million times since it was first uploaded on Twitter on Sunday (March 18). Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, better known as the Russo Brothers, responded via Twitter on Tuesday: "Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5?"

Shot in five days on a mobile phone, it features the students using household items like plates in place of CG-effects and clothes pegs to represent the "infinity stones" featured in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore on April 26.