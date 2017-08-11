Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on boyfriend Darren Aronofsky in Vogue interview

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky in an interview for Vogue magazine's September cover story.

Aronofsky, 48, directed Lawrence, 26, in psychological horror film Mother! which releases in September.

"We had energy," the Oscar-winning actress said about the American director, who is responsible for films such as Requiem for a Dream (2000) and Black Swan (2010).

"I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me," she said, adding that they started dating after the movie wrapped.

The pair have been spotted in public together in the last year, but this is the first time Lawrence has addressed the relationship.

"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused," she added. "And I'm never confused with him."

She appears in four different cover shots for Vogue. One of them is of an oil painting of her, done by American artist John Currin, while the others are photographs shot by acclaimed photographers - namely Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber and Inez & Vinoodh.