Janet Jackson, 50, announces birth of baby boy

NEW YORK • Pop star Janet Jackson gave birth on Tuesday to her first child, a boy, at the age of 50, her publicist said.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," the singer's representative said in a statement to People magazine. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson and Qatari fashion tycoon Al Mana, 42, married in 2012. In April last year, the younger sister of the late king of pop Michael Jackson postponed her Unbreakable world tour, saying she and her husband were "planning our family".

In October, she showed off her baby bump in an exclusive photo in People magazine.

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, has not given any details of the pregnancy or where the baby was born.

She had two previous marriages: a year-long union with soul singer James DeBarge in the mid-1980s, and with dancer Rene Elizondo Jr from 1991 to2000.

