Happenings - Films

FILMS

Keppel Latin American Film Festival

Ten movies from various genres will be shown. Running from Dec 7 to 10, this festival is presented by the embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. Complimentary tickets will be distributed half an hour before each session. All movies have English subtitles.

INFO: www.latinamericanfilmfestival.sg

NATURE

Poinsettia Wishes Floral Display

This festive season, the Flower Dome conservatory is transformed into a wintry wonderland with an oversized lavvu, a tent-like dwelling used by the indigenous Sami people from Sapmi, taking centre stage. Outside, there are flowers and plants such as poinsettias and amaryllis as well as Christmas trees.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Nov 30, 9am - 9pm; Dec 1 - 31, 9am - 10pm ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

OTHERS

Singapore Children's Society 65th Anniversary Conference

To mark its 65th anniversary, the Singapore Children's Society (SCS) is organising a two-day conference next week. It will open with a lecture titled Definition Of Success - Doing Justice To One's Blessings by Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister in Prime Minister's Office. It will be followed by a public forum called Rethinking Success, during which, SCS will highlight its recent study on whether parents' definitions of success affect what their children pursue. A panel of individuals will share their success stories and show how success has extended beyond their academic achievements. On the second day, the Singapore Children's Forum will offer a platform for children to express their opinions on what success means to them and how it can be achieved.

WHERE: Level 7 NTUC Centre Auditorium, 1 Marina Boulevard MRT: Raffles Place/Downtown WHEN: Nov 24, 10am - 3.30pm (registration from 9.15am); Nov 25, 10am - noon (registration from 9am) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6273-2010 INFO: facebook.com/SingaporeChildrensSociety

Changi's Mystical Garden With Sanrio Characters

Hello Kitty and her friends such as Gudetama and My Melody will perform a song and dance at Changi Airport tonight. There will also be a snow show and other fun activities including an indoor drone show featuring as many as 40 drones.

WHERE: Changi Airport Terminal 3 (opposite check-in row 11) MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Today, 7.30pm

Bosch-Safra Sale

The Bosch Festive Safra Sale, taking place this weekend at Safra Toa Payoh, features discounts of up to 80 per cent. Trade in any of your juicers/blenders (any brand) and get a trade-in discount of $300 on a new Bosch VitaExtract Slow Juicer (usual price $699). Get a Bosch Oven at $188 (U.P. $1,149) when you buy selected Bosch built-in bundle deals. The first 20 customers each day will receive a free Bosch Tingkat worth $49.90 with a purchase of any Bosch appliance.

WHERE: Safra Toa Payoh, 293 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Tomorrow - Sun, 11am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6259-4000 INFO: E-mail tpclub@safra.sg

Keat Hong Grandparents' Day

Keat Hong Community Centre's Grandparents' Day will feature activities such as a Cantonese opera performance, family games, a halal buffet and live food stations with vegetarian options. Three children will get to wear opera costumes for a family photo.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Hall, Level 5 Keat Hong Community Centre, 2 Choa Chu Kang Loop MRT: Choa Chu Kang WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - 2.30pm ADMISSION: $18 TEL: 6769-4194 INFO: www.keathong.sg

Summer Breeze And Festive Sparkle

Tanjong Pagar Centre's Urban Park transforms into an urban beach during the year-end holidays, decorated with deck chairs and colourful beach huts. Activities include a bouncy castle (for those aged four to 12) , workshops for children and live band performances. Enjoy fresh beverages and light bites at the Tiki Fruit Bar, presented by Farm 'N Pantry. Stand a chance to win two tickets to Melbourne by taking a photo at Tanjong Pagar Park with your sunglasses on and posting it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #swagxmas.

WHERE: Urban Park at Tanjong Pagar Centre (level 1), 7 Wallich Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today - Dec 25, noon - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6386-8322

All-Women Pop-Up Bazaar

WOW! - Women of the World - a non-profit organisation which supports women entrepreneurs, will hold its first pop-up bazaar at Claymore Connect. Organisers say the bazaar is an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to not only sell their products and services, but also to network and learn from one another.

WHERE: Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Nov 26, 10.30am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 8161-4082 INFO: E-mail events@danceembassy.com

LAST CALL

Mind Amaze

This general knowledge quiz covers everything from current affairs to entertainment and is open to everyone. Participants stand to win cash prizes worth $1,000 as well as other prizes and giveaways.

WHERE: Siglap South Community Centre Hall, 6 Palm Road MRT: Bedok WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register as an audience member or participant at www.gevme.com/panIIMmindaMaze

Unruly Shadows: Artist Films And Videos On Challenging Spheres

Taking place on the closing weekend of exhibition Ghosts And Spectres - Shadows Of History, this screening of films and video work selected by a group of Singapore-based curators and researchers builds on the themes explored in the exhibition.

WHERE: The Seminar Room, Gillman Barracks, 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org

Journey 2: The Pulse

This percussive theatrical experience uses everyday appliances and drums of the Malay Archipelago and features home-grown artists from percussion group Nadi Singapura, with guest performers from ITE College Central's Batidas Centro and ITE College East's Soul Percussion.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $19, $25 & $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The original stars of the British television show Whose Line Is it Anyway? - Andy Smart, Stephen Frost, Steven Steen and Ian Coppinger - are back for another show.

WHERE: Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $72 & $82 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

