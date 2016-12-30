Happenings - Films

FILMS

Singapore Dreaming

Colin Goh and Woo Yen Yen's 2006 film portrays a middle-class family's trials as its members chase their dreams. This screening is part of the public programme of the exhibition Incomplete Urbanism: Attempts of Critical Spatial Practice.

WHERE: The Single Screen, NTU CCA Singapore Exhibitions, Gillman Barracks, 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today, 7.30 - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6339-6503 INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org/events/screening-singapore-film-classics

Monthly Movie Screening: Suffragette (PG13)

Inspired by true events, this drama explores the passion and heartbreak of the women who risked everything in their fight for equality in early 20th-century Britain.

WHERE: Open Stage, 03-01 library@esplanade, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Wed, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

*Scape Spotlight: Short Films Of K. Rajagopal (R21)

The complete retrospective of K. Rajagopal's 11 short films reveals his inspiration and working processes and how he made the leap from making short films to directing his debut feature film, A Yellow Bird (2016).

WHERE: *Scape Gallery, Level 5, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Jan 14, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: $10 INFO: Tickets from spotlight-jan.peatix.com

A French Road Movie

This event will screen five French films about life on the road: Comme Un Avion (The Sweet Escape, 2015), Elle S'en Va (On My Way, 2013), Nos Futurs (Our Futures, 2015), Tristesse Club (Fool Circle, 2014) and Les Conquerants (The Conquerors, 2013).

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Tue (Comme Un Avion), Jan 10 (Elle S'en Va), Jan 17 (Nos Futurs), Jan 24 (Tristesse Club) & Jan 31 (Les Conquerants), 8pm ADMISSION: $7 (Alliance Francaise members), $9 (non-members), except for Comme Un Avion, which is free for members TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg

CONTEST

Book Illustrators Gallery

Applications are open to illustrators whose artworks have been featured in children's books, audio/video products, comics or graphic novels published between January this year and March next year or who have prepared a completed unpublished manuscript for a picture book. Applications close on Feb 28 and selected applicants will be contacted after April 3.

INFO: For more details & to register, go to afcc.com.sg/2017/page/book-illustrators-gallery-2017

TOURS

Five Incredible Moments In The Gallery

Volunteer docents lead this tour around The National Gallery to capture five of the best moments and experiences of this year.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30, 7.30 & 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: Registration opens 20 minutes before each tour at the Tours Desk located at Basement 1. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

Celebrate Monuments!

On this tour, learn more about Sri Thendayuthapani Temple's decorative carvings and follow in the devotees' footsteps to experience the daily rituals in the temple.

WHERE: Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, 15 Tank Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Jan 14, 15, 21 & 22, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: $5 (adults), $3 (students & senior citizens) TEL: 6332-7953 INFO: E-mail NHB_National Monuments@nhb.gov.sg. Register at peatix.com/group/27721/events

KIDS

Gus Petit Oiseau, Grand Voyage (Yellowbird) (PG)

Yellowbird is a tiny orphaned bird that has never left the nest, has no family, yet desperately wants one - that is, until he finds himself leading a flock on a migration to Africa. This animated film is in French with English subtitles.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Jan 8, 4pm (snacks), 4.30pm (screening) ADMISSION: $8 (Alliance Francaise members & kids), $10 (non-members) TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg

I heART Nature Workshop

This interactive parent-child bonding session includes art and craft activities and a short nature appreciation walk. Suitable for children aged five to seven, each accompanied by a parent.

WHERE: Visitor Centre's Front Courtyard, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Hindhede Drive MRT: Beauty World WHEN: Jan 14, 9 - 10.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Registration will open on Mon & close on Jan 9 or when full, whichever is earlier. Go to www.nparks.gov.sg

OTHERS

Clarke Quay's Supernova Countdown Party

Usher in 2017 with a party hosted by radio DJs such as Class 95's Muttons, Kimberley Wang and Simone Heng.

WHERE: Clarke Quay Fountain Square, 3 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, from 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.clarkequay.com.sg



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP



Celebrate 2017: Countdown With The Stars

This celebration will feature seven hours of non-stop entertainment and a line-up of personalities such as Rahimah Rahim, Gentle Bones (photo), Najip Ali, Rebecca Lim, Elvin Ng, Felicia Chin and Romeo Tan.

WHERE: Suntec Plaza (next to the Fountain of Wealth), Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promenade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm - 2am ADMISSION: Free INFO: toggle.sg/celebrate2017

Silent Disco Asia NYE 2016

There will be three DJs, each playing a different style of music, at this year-end party. Switch among the different channels on individual headsets to listen and dance to the genres of disco, house and rock.

WHERE: Kult Kafe, Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road MRT: Little India WHEN:Tomorrow, 8pm - 1am ADMISSION:$35 (early bird, on a first-come, first-served basis), $45 (standard); includes one drink INFO: Tickets from silentnye2016.peatix.com. Go to www.facebook.com/silentdiscoasia

Ngee Ann Polytechnic Open House 2017

Prospective students can find out if polytechnic education is the right choice for them, as well as learn more about campus life.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Polytechnic, 535 Clementi Road MRT: Clementi WHEN: Thu - Jan 7, 10am - 6pm (various times for student/parent activities) ADMISSION: Free; some student/parent activities require registration INFO: www1.np.edu.sg

Meet And Mingle With Comic Artists And Illustrators

Learn industry insights from comic artists and illustrators Meihan Boey, Otto Fong and Kristine Hakim. This event is open to all professional and hobbyist comic artist and illustrators, as well as anyone who loves drawing and illustrating or wants to meet creative artists.

WHERE: White House at Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road MRT: Little India WHEN: Jan 12, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at meetandmingle january2017.peatix.com

LAST CALL

Drift

This solo exhibition by ink painter Hong Sek Chern conveys ideas from Stages, a poem by German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter Hermann Hesse. Executed on various types of traditional Chinese ink painting paper, the coloured urbanscapes resemble maps and way finders.

WHERE: Chan Hampe Galleries, 01-21 Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1962 INFO: www.chanhampegalleries.com

ArtScience On Screen - Lo And Behold: Reveries Of The Connected World

Film-maker Werner Herzog explores the ramifications of the Internet age in this film, which features interviews with giants of the technology world, including SpaceX and Tesla's Elon Musk and J. Michael Vandeweghe of The Robotics Institute in the United States.

WHERE: Expression Gallery, Level 4 ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till tomorrow, 11am, 1, 3 & 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at ArtScience Museum's main lobby for entry. Go to www.marinabaysands.com/museum.html

Omni-Theatre - Digital Movie Or Live Planetarium

This theatre uses digital projectors and planetarium software to present full-dome shows. The digital movies are Natural Selection 3D, Dinosaurs @ Dusk and Mysteries Of The Unseen World, while the live planetarium shows are Exploring The Planets and Cosmic Surfing.

WHERE: Omni-Theatre, 21 Jurong Town Hall Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Till Mon, noon & 5pm (Dinosaurs @ Dusk); 1pm (Exploring The Planets); 2 & 4pm (Natural Selection 3D); 3pm (Cosmic Surfing); 6pm (Mysteries Of The Unseen World) ADMISSION: $15 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO:Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.omnitheatre.com.sg

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

