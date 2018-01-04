Go Ahead Quote Me

F1 WORLD CHAMPION NICO ROSBERG
F1 WORLD CHAMPION NICO ROSBERG
KISS FRONTMAN GENE SIMMONS
KISS FRONTMAN GENE SIMMONS
COMPOSER LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
COMPOSER LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Published
1 hour ago

The thrill of racing is not the speed, but the feeling of driving on the edge. It is exciting to know you have taken a corner better than anybody else in the world.

F1 WORLD CHAMPION NICO ROSBERG

I've never got high or got drunk in my life. I don't like the taste of alcohol. I don't like cigarettes. I don't like drugs. If you drink too much, you're going to throw up on the shoes of the girl. I don't get it.

KISS FRONTMAN GENE SIMMONS

What I was doing on New Year's Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up.

COMPOSER LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA recalling he wrote the Broadway hit Hamilton in 2011

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals