Go Ahead Quote Me

The thrill of racing is not the speed, but the feeling of driving on the edge. It is exciting to know you have taken a corner better than anybody else in the world.

F1 WORLD CHAMPION NICO ROSBERG

I've never got high or got drunk in my life. I don't like the taste of alcohol. I don't like cigarettes. I don't like drugs. If you drink too much, you're going to throw up on the shoes of the girl. I don't get it.

KISS FRONTMAN GENE SIMMONS

What I was doing on New Year's Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up.

COMPOSER LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA recalling he wrote the Broadway hit Hamilton in 2011