Go ahead Quote me

Why do I always attack Chiling Lin? Because she's the No.1 supermodel. Or should I attack the No.7 supermodel? No one knows who she is. I can feel a person's aura on a show. Chiling Lin has an aura of kindness. When you attack her, her reactions are cute.

TV HOST DEE HSU on her pretend rivalry with the model

She has never quantified her love for me by what I do but rather by who I am.

THE DAILY SHOW HOST TREVOR NOAH on his mother, who is also his hero

This is the kind of thing dictators do. This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do - they fire someone every week. Maybe that's what happened: He still thinks he's on The Celebrity Apprentice.

COMIC JIMMY KIMMEL on United States President Donald Trump firing FBI director James Comey