Go ahead quote me

She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person.

ACTOR RYAN REYNOLDS on his wife, actress Blake Lively

I don't believe that anyone with a big mouth sings nicely. If you don't believe me, let a hippo sing for me.

ACTRESS YAO CHEN, who made a splash on variety show The Transcending Singer, reacting to a comment that those with big mouths sing better

I've never had a terrible job. I've been a cook, waitress, bookseller, teacher, freelance writer. I know what the bad jobs are and I haven't done them.

NOVELIST ANN PATCHETT