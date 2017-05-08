Go ahead quote me

Published
16 min ago

She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person.

ACTOR RYAN REYNOLDS on his wife, actress Blake Lively

I don't believe that anyone with a big mouth sings nicely. If you don't believe me, let a hippo sing for me.

ACTRESS YAO CHEN, who made a splash on variety show The Transcending Singer, reacting to a comment that those with big mouths sing better

I've never had a terrible job. I've been a cook, waitress, bookseller, teacher, freelance writer. I know what the bad jobs are and I haven't done them.

NOVELIST ANN PATCHETT

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'.
