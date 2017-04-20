Go Ahead Quote Me

A lot of musicians think they can do pop and the ones who don't succeed are the ones who don't have the reverence - who think it's just a dumb version of other music. You need to be awestruck.

POP STAR LORDE

Permanent arguments are the secret to a happy relationship. I've been with Nora for more than 35 years and we are open and honest about everything. My advice is simple: Don't. Let. Things. Fester.

FORMER SEX PISTOLS SINGER JOHN LYDON, who is married to publishing heiress Nora Forster

I cry all the time. I like crying: It means that you're more truly aware of a circumstance or a person or an event.

BRITISH ACTOR EDWARD FOX