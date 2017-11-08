'Everyday is Christmas!': Singer Sia scoops paparazzi, posts her own naked photo

Los Angeles (AFP) - Australian pop star Sia took paparazzi to task for attempting to sell naked photos of her and posted the image herself on Tuesday (Nov 7) on Twitter.

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," wrote the 41-year-old singer, who is known for protecting her private life and often hides her face behind colossal wigs.

"Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!," she added, grabbing a promotional opportunity with a reference to her new album Everyday Is Christmas, set for release on Nov 17.

The grainy photo - taken from behind - has been retweeted over 145,000 times, with fans praising the singer of Chandelier and Cheap Thrills for her handling of the privacy invasion.